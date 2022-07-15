Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max To Be Launched With A Periscope Lens: Report

While the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to launch this year, Apple is already working on the subsequent models that will be released in the future. Reports about the iPhone 15 have been circling on the internet for quite some time now. As per the latest information, only one of the iPhones in the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a periscopic lens to enhance its optical zoom capability.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature a periscopic lens

Mng-Chi Kuo has published a detailed blog on Medium, suggesting that only the purported iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscopic camera in 2023. Further, the analyst also mentioned that both the Pro models in the iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the periscopic camera as well.

Kuo also highlights that the specifications of the periscopic lens for the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 should be the same, including a 1/3-inch 12MP sensor with f/2.8 aperture, sensor-shift support, and 5-6x optical zoom. In addition, Kuo mentions the companies associated with making the periscopic lens on the upcoming iPhones, including Lante Optics, Largan, Jahwa, Coell, and LG Innotek.

It is important to mention here that Kuo has also predicted in the past that the iPhones launched in 2023 will come with a periscopic lens. Previously, analyst Jeff Pu suggested that both the Pro models in the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a periscopic lens with up to 5x optical zoom. The analyst also mentioned that Apple has already received the prototypes of the lenses which might be featured in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Although the new report by Kuo is partially in line with this, both the analysts suggest that Lante Optics will be the main supplier of the periscopic camera modules.