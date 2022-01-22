Apple IPhone 15 Pro Models Might Come With Periscope Lens For 5x Optical Zoom: Report

Apple has not even launched the iPhone 14 and speculations surrounding iPhone 15 are surfacing on the internet. According to a report by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu says that the iPhone 15 Pro models, which will apparently be launched in 2023, will feature a periscopic lens with up to 5x optical zoom. The analyst also suggests that Apple has already received the prototypes of the lenses which might be featured in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

As per the report, Apple is in discussion with a company called Lante Optics, which is also expected to be the primary supplier of the 5x optical zoom periscopic lens for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted in the past that the iPhone launched in 2023 will feature a periscopic lens. However, since it is two years until Apple actually reveals the iPhones, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a triple rear camera setup. The primary lens on both smartphones is a 12MP wide-angle shooter. Then there is a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens for up to 3X optical zoom. Currently, other smartphone companies such as Google and Samsung ship their flagships with a periscope lens, including one on the Google Pixel 6 and one on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Apple iPhone 14 series might get a 120Hz display, 6GB of RAM

According to a report by MacRumors citing an Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, the regular version of iPhone 14 will come with a ProMotion display. This implies that the variable refresh rate display that can go all the way up to 120Hz would not be limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup, possibly including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would be available on the base variant of the iPhone 14, which would be a great value addition to the overall experience offered by Apple iPhones.

Market research firm suggests Apple iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48MP camera

According to market intelligence provider Trend Force, Apple is likely to introduce a 48 million pixel primary camera in the iPhone 14 Pro series. Additionally, another report by Apple Insider suggests that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series has to include a high-resolution camera sensor in order to provide a better video recording experience. Another report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48MP main camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro might come with a pill-shaped notch

According to a tweet by Dylan, the iPhone 14 series will come with a hole-punch display for the Pro models of the lineup. This is in line with previous reports as mentioned above. If it comes out to be true, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models might come with a hole-punch display. What is more interesting is that the tipster also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro series might feature a pill-shaped notch that will be accompanied by in-display Face ID technology. Apple has recently filed a patent for in-display Touch ID and Face ID and enthusiasts might get to see this in the iPhone 14 series. More details about the iPhone 14 Pro features will come out in future.