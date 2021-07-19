Apple IPhones Launching This Year Might Come With 'always-on' Display

The 2021 iPhones might support an always on display. A new report by Bloomberg suggests that the upcoming iPhone lineup may use the low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel to enable always on display. The feature is already present on Apple's lineup of smartwatches, called the Apple Watch. The report also suggests that 2021 iPhones will have a smaller notch, improved battery life and better cameras.

Always on display is a feature that lets users have a quick glance at time or important notifications on their smartphones. While the feature is popular among Android smartphones users, Apple iPhones do not have the always on display yet.

Upcoming iPhones might support always on display

The latest iPhones in 2021 are expected to come with an LTPO display. The LTPO display is currently being used in Apple Watches and it allows the screen to adjust the refresh rate dynamically to conserve battery life. Since Apple has the technology and is already implementing it on its product, there is a possibility of the same being used in the upcoming iPhone. Using the LTPO display, Apple can also provide a 120Hz refresh rate for the screen.

Besides the report, multiple leaksters and analysts have also claimed that the addition of LTPO displays to iPhones will enable both always on displays and higher refresh rates. Leaker Max Weinbach and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also said that 2021 iPhones will come with an LTPO display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The implementation of always on displays via iOS will be interesting to see. Although always on display allows a smartphone to display essential information like time and notification tiles on the lock screen itself, the visual design is different for every manufacturer. The report by Bloomberg also suggests that upcoming iPhones will feature an improved battery life, which is the most expected upgrade. Additionally, the camera module on the iPhone is also expected to be improved to enhance the video recording experience. Going by the trend with Apple mobile processors, the 2021 iPhones will come with a better A15 chip.

