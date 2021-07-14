Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For $99, Provides Up To 50% Charge On The Go

Apple has released a new MagSafe Battery Pack for $99 silently on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. An accessory that provides additional battery life for iPhone 12 lineup, the MagSafe Battery Pack attaches to the back of an iPhone via MagSafe or to a case with MagSafe. The accessory can charge an iPhone with up to 5W of power independently, and up to 15W of power when connected to a 20W or higher power source. Keep reading to know more about Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

MagSafe Battery Pack: designed for Apple iPhone 12

Up to 50% battery life on the go

The MagSafe Battery Pack has been designed for iPhone 12 lineup, which includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. For now, the accessory is only available in white and comes with a silicon-based design. MagSafe Battery Pack comes with a 1,460 mAh capacity, which is half the battery capacity of the iPhone 12. Simply put, the battery pack will be able to provide 40 to 50% of additional battery life while on the go.

The device will work with iOS 14.7

The MagSafe battery pack will require iOS 14.7, which is expected to be released next week along with the battery pack shipments. That being said, the accessory is up for grabs on Apple's website for $99 and work with a USB-C to Lightning cable which is sold separately. Additionally, Apple also sells a 20W USB-C power adapted for $19 and a USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19. Another accessory that the company recently was Apple Airtags. The small Apple Airtags are used for tracking user devices, which might be misplaced.

MagSafe Battery Pack utilities hidden wireless charging feature on Apple iPhone 12 devices

An official Apple support page for the MagSafe Battery Pack says "You can also charge both if you attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone, then plug your iPhone into a power source. You might want to charge this way if you need to connect your iPhone to another device while charging, like if you're using wired CarPlay or transferring photos to a Mac." It clarifies that iPhone 12 lineup is capable of reverse wireless charging, which has not been enabled yet on the devices. The MagSafe Battery Pack took Apple fans as a surprise as they are eagerly waiting for Apple Event 2021. The Apple Event 2021 is supposed to reveal iPhone 13 lineup.

IMAGE: APPLE.COM