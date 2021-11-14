Apple Patents 'Privacy Eyewear', Allows User With Special Glasses To See Content On Screen

Gadgets in sci-fi movies have long inspired innovation in the real world. One such technology, that might come true in the coming time is the selectively visible display. Apparently, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has recently filed a patent that will allow the owner of an iPhone to view the content on their iPhone's screen with special glasses. Anyone who is looking at the screen without the glasses will not be able to view the content on screen, increasing privacy in public areas.

The new Apple patent was spotted by Patently Apple and has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent contains a diagram of the technology that will allow iPhone users to increase their privacy and take it under their control. The selectively visible display will allow iPhone users to hide the sensitive information on their screen, especially in public areas such as in a metro, at restaurants, in movie theatres, office meetings and many more.

Privacy Eyewear will enhance user's privacy in public places

The patent filed by Apple has named the feature 'Privacy Eyewear' and defines it as capable of enabling 'vision-corrected graphical outputs and standard graphics outputs on an electronic device'. As and when the patent comes to life, the elements on the screen will only be visible to the person, or the owner of the smartphone who wears special glasses. Interestingly, these glasses might be the ones that Apple has reportedly been working on for quite some time.

Another aspect of the technology mentioned in the patent says that it would enable users to 'interact with the calibration graphic to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the display of the device (iPhone)." This means that the content will be changed and will appear to be blurred or unclear to someone who is looking at the screen of the smartphone without wearing the glasses.

The new patent also reveals that Apple might be developing an advanced version of its face unlock feature, which will be able to differentiate between users based on their facial features such as hairstyles, moustaches, glasses and more. While patents do not necessarily mean that the feature will come out soon, it is exciting to know the company is thinking about such futuristic technology.