Apple Releases IOS 15.4.1, Contains Fix For Battery Drain Issue, Braille Devices Bug

Apple has released the iOS 15.4.1 update for iPhone users. The update was rolled out on March 31, 2022. The release notes of the update suggest that it fixes the iPhone battery drain bug that was reported by users last week. Additionally, the update also contains a critical security fix called AppleAVD that affected iPhone 6s and later might have allowed an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The release notes for iOS 15.4.1 suggest that it contains three bug fixes for iPhone users. Firstly, Apple has fixed the battery drain issue experienced by users after updating to iOS 15.4. Secondly, the company has fixed another issue that entails Braille devices becoming unresponsive while navigating tests or displaying an alert. Lastly, the update fixes an issue where Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps.

Those who were experiencing the battery drain issue with iOS 15.4 should immediately update to the latest version released by Apple. To do so, users should head over to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on 'Download and Install.' The iOS 15.4.1 update is accompanied by iPadOS 15.4.1, tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1 and HomePod 15.4.1.

Here is what happened

Apple launched the iOS 15.4 public built recently. While the update contains a lot of new features for iPhone users, including the ability to use Face ID with a mask, users are facing battery drain issues post the update. Although a smaller number of people are facing the issue, it seems to have a serious impact on devices. Keep reading to know more about the iOS 15.4 battery issue.

After updating their iPhones to the latest iOS 15.4, a lot of users are complaining about a significant decrease in battery life. A user who goes by the name @odedia writes on Twitter that his iPhone 13 Pro Max is not lasting even for a day after updating to the iOS 15.4. Another user @lamaks_3 writes that the iPhone 11 is using up to 80% of the battery with a screen-on time of fewer than two hours. The Twitter user @IronicBadger says that his Apple device is not lasting half of what it was last week.