Apple Releases New MagSafe Silicon Covers For IPhones And Bands For Apple Watch

Apple recently conducted its Peek Performance event. During the event, the Cupertino-based company revealed the new iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air with Apple's M1 chip, the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chipset and the Studio display. Additionally, the company also announced two new colours for the iPhone 13 lineup - bold green for iPhone 13 and Alpine green for iPhone 13 Pro. However, after the event, the company has also released new MagSafe accessories for iPhone and watch bands for Apple Watch.

The new iPhone accessories are a part of the MagSafe Spring collection. Firstly, Apple has released new iPhone 13 silicone cases. These cases are available in four new colours, including Nectarine, Eucalyptus, Blue Fog and Lemon Zest. These cases support Apple's MagSafe technology and are priced at Rs. 4,900 each. Then there are cases in the leather finish that are priced at Rs. 5,500 each.

Apple also released quite a few bands for its smartwatch

Like the iPhone cases, Apple has also released quite a few bands for its smartwatch. The Sport Loop band now has new colour options including Midnight/Eucalyptus, Oat Milk/Lemon Zest, Blue Hay/Abyss Blue, Nectarine/Peony and Lavender Gray/Light Lilac. For the Braided Solo loop, Apple has released four new colour options including Abyss Blue, Starlight, Bright Green and Flamingo. While the Sport and Solo loop options are priced at Rs. 3,900, the Braided colour options are priced at Rs. 7,900.

At the time of writing this report, a message on the Apple Store accessories page says that "we can't wait either. Pre-order begins at 06:30 PM IST, See you then." Accordingly, these accessories should be available to purchase from 06:30 PM IST on March 11, 2022. The product details and price will also be showcased on the website once the products are listed. Those who wish to purchase the new accessories should visit Apple's Indian website after the given time.

On a related topic, the Apple iPhone SE 3 recently appeared on Geekbench after its launch on March 8, 2022. The Geekbench listing shows that the iPhone SE 3 carries the same A15 Bionic processor as found in Apple's latest iPhone 13 series. As mentioned in the listing, the iPhone SE 3 scores 1,695 in the single-core test and 4,021 in the multi-core test on Geekbench. If not more, these scores are similar to that of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini launched last year.