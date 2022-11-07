Apple Says Customers To Face 'longer Wait Times' For New IPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max; Know Why

The Chinese administration’s “Zero-COVID” policy has not only taken a toll on the life of its people and economy, but it is now having a severe impact on the international supply chains. In a recent press release, Apple stated that the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely be impacted due to the COVID-19 restrictions at one of its primary assembly facilities located in Zhengzhou, China.

In a statement released on Sunday, iPhone asserted that the COVID restriction has “temporarily impacted” their “primary facility”. Apple further stated that the factory operated by Foxconn is currently operating at a significantly “reduced capacity”.

Although Apple stated that they “continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.” They now expect “lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments” than what the company earlier anticipated. Stating that the company is prioritising the health and safety of the workers in their supply chain, Apple assured their customers that they are working closely with their suppliers and hopes that the situation gets back to normal soon. Apple is not the only multinational company whose supply chain is getting affected by the COVID restrictions imposed in China, many multinational giants are draining money due to the stringent measures imposed by the Xi administration.

'Zero-COVID' policy and the alienation of the workers.

Last month, a rare protest erupted in China against President Xi Jinping, days before the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party which began on the 16th of October. BBC reported that the protest which took place in Beijing was the result of the mounting frustration among the People of China because of the stringent measures taken by the organisation.

While the measures were imposed to save its residents from the deadly virus, it has taken a toll on the lives of the people and the economy. On the working conditions in China, CNBC reported that the workers work in isolated dorms in factories that are completely separated from outside the world.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, China imposed lockdowns and lengthy quarantines and conducted mass testing despite the widespread disruption to businesses and international supply chains.