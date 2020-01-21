Apple Starts Selling Refurbished IPhone XS, IPhone XS Max But Only In The US 

Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models but only in the US. As expected, if you’re in the US, you can now buy a refurbished iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max ‘officially’ from Apple’s online store. “All refurbished iPhone models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns,” Apple notes about the refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The refurbished iPhone XS starts at $699 for base model with 64GB storage going all the way to $999 for the top-end model with 512GB storage. The refurbished iPhone XS with 256GB storage will be available for $829. The refurbished iPhone XS Max meanwhile starts at $799 for base model with 64GB storage going all the way to $1,099 for the top-end model with 512GB storage. The refurbished iPhone XS Max with 256GB storage will be available for $929.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were launched in September 2018. Apple doesn’t officially sell refurbished iPhones in India. In fact, this may be the first time Apple has discontinued a two-year old iPhone model in India in lieu of the newer iPhones. Apple discontinued the iPhone XS Max in India sometime back to make way for newer devices like the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Come to think of it, that’s not very surprising. The iPhone XS Max was the most expensive product in its category – and its successor, aka the iPhone 11 Pro Max, has been launched in India at the same price.

Apple launched the iPhone 11 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 1,41,900 for the top-end variant with 512GB storage.

Note that even though Apple has taken off the iPhone 11 Pro Max from its India online store, you can still buy it from third-party online stores (as well as offline stores) - until stocks last that is. As is generally the norm, Apple revised the prices of its other iPhones in India post the iPhone 11 launch. The iPhone XS received a Rs 10,000 price cut immediately after the iPhone 11 launch. The iPhone XS now starts at Rs 89,900 (previously Rs 99,900) for the 64GB variant while its 256GB variant is available for Rs 1,03,900 (previously Rs 1,14,900).

