Apple Support Warns High-vibrations In Vehicles Can Damage Components In IPhone's Camera

According to a new Apple Support page post, the company does not recommend mounting iPhones on vehicles that operate with high vibrations, such as powerful bikes and scooters. The post says that the vibration produced by engines of such vehicles can damage the integral parts of the camera system on iPhones and result in quality degradation over time.

iPhone models are equipped with sophisticated technological equipment that works to counteract any movement, vibration and the effects of gravity while clicking photos and shooting videos. While some iPhone models have OIS or optical image stabilization, they also have closed-loop autofocus. The former compensates for any movements in the camera bearing hand or tripod and is used to click clear, shake-free photos and steady videos. The latter is used to produce a sharp focus on the subject while dealing with motion and gravity.

High-amplitude vibrations might damage camera equipment in iPhones

Apple says that although these equipment are designed to last, exposure to high-power or high-volume vibrations in specific frequency ranges can damage the OIS and closed-loop focus mechanism and result in degradation of quality in images and videos. Hence, Apple does not recommend attaching iPhones to motorcycles or other vehicles where the smartphone might undergo high amplitude vibrations.

The support page post published on September 10, 2021, also says that attaching iPhones to holders while driving low vibration generating vehicles such as scooters and mopeds will also damage the OIS and AF system. Adding to the recommendation, the post says that users that do so shall use vibration dampening mount to lessen the risk of damaging sophisticated equipment inside the iPhone's camera.

iPhone models that have OIS and closed-loop AF

Optical Image Stabilization or OIS is available on iPhone including iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and models launched after it. However, the Ultra-Wide camera on iPhone 11 and later does not have OIS, and the Telephoto camera on iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus does not have OIS. The closed-loop AF talked about in the post is there on iPhone XS and models developed after it.

The official Apple Support page post says "High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate."