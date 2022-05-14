Apple Testing IPhones With USB-C Ports, Might Ditch The Lightning Port In Near Future

In 2022, Apple will manufacture a few devices that are equipped with a USB-C port for charging and data transferring purposes. These include the latest MacBooks and certain models of the Apple iPad. However, the iPhone still features a Lightning port. Apple's latest smartphone - the iPhone 13 does not feature a USB-C port in the market where almost every other manufacturer is using the port across multiple devices including smartphones, laptops, truly wireless earphones, headphones and more. However, there is a chance that Apple pack a USB-C port in future models of its iPhone.

According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is testing iPhones with USB-C ports. The report comes after known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested earlier this week that the company is planning to equip iPhone with a USB-C port. Interestingly, both the reports suggest that Apple will take its time to equip the iPhones with a USB-C port and hence, readers should now expect this to happen anytime before 2023. To speculate, Apple may launch the iPhone 15 in the year 2023, so it should be safe to say that the iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port.

Apple might equip iPhones with USB-C ports to sell in European Union

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple could do so to meet the legal requirements in Europe. As per legislation being worked upon by the European Union, all the electronic devices to be sold in the country should be equipped with USB-C ports. As and when the legislation is passed and becomes a rule, Apple will need to fulfil it in order to keep selling its devices in the region. Apple might go the third way and manufacture iPhones with a USB-C port

Anyways, equipping the iPhones with a USB-C port is a good idea. It will be good for the environment as users won't need to get a separate Lighting Cable for their iPhone as most other devices support Type-C. However, it might be years before the entire Apple ecosystem comes with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Stay tuned for more updates related to Apple iPhones and other tech news.