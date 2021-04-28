Apple To Ban Apps That Offer Incentives To Users For Enabling App Tracking

Apple has finally released the much-awaited iOS 14.5 update for its gadgets. Apple users may already be aware of the many features that come with the update, one of them being App Tracking Transparency. This feature basically notifies users whenever a third-party app is tracking them online and asks for their permission on whether or not to move ahead with it. While users were pretty content with this new feature, companies like Facebook that are known for being fuelled by web user data have criticized this decision. The situation only headed towards the south as many apps started announcing rewards for users in exchange for their data to circumvent Apple's decision. Here is Apple's response.

Apple to ban apps that offer rewards for app tracking

Following the iOS 14.5 update, users will get to see a new feature in the form of a pop up that greets them before they open an app. The pop-up asks for their permission on whether or not they want to be tracked and presents them with two options as answers, "Ask App Not to Track" and "Allow". Apple also simultaneously updated its Human Interface Guidelines with a new section called "Accessing User Data" that dictates new policies for companies. In the policy, it is mentioned that all apps must follow the procedure of asking user permission not just for personal data but also to access device compatibilities like microphone and camera as well as consent to track them.

The policy further elaborated that an app that attempts to offer monetary incentives to users in exchange for enabling tracking will be banned from the ‌Apple App Store‌. The guidelines read, “Don’t offer incentives for granting the request. You can’t offer people compensation for granting their permission, and you can’t withhold functionality or content or make your app unusable until people allow you to track them."

An intense debate has been flooding the Internet ever since the Apple app tracking feature was first teased about last year. While it's pretty self-explanatory why most people are pro-ATT, there exists a section of the audience that doesn't agree with the new policy for various reasons, small businesses bearing repercussions being one of them. To this, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated in his Toronto Star interview that this initiative won't hamper businesses while advertising as digital marketing was possible even before the advent of user tracking as well. Apple had even released a conclusive report backing their decision called A Day in the Life of Your Data.

