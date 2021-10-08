Apple To Require Developers To Provide Users With An Option To Delete Their Accounts

The Apple App Store has tightened rules and regulations for developers to ensure complete user privacy. Most recently, Apple has stated that it will require developers to offer a way to delete accounts from their applications. The changes will be in effect starting 31 January, 2022, and the company will demand the option to delete accounts from all the applications submitted to the App Store.

The account deletion guideline was originally announced during WWDC 2021 when Apple launched several other changes to its developer's guidelines. The underlying concept here is that most users do not delete their accounts when they are uninstalling or removing an application from their smartphones. However, since the guidelines specifically require the developers to initiate deletion of an application from within the application, the process might redirect a user to an external webpage which might display alternatives or ask the user to fill a survey, instead of completing the deletion process right away.

New option will let users quit third-party service easily

Apple already allows its users to cancel subscriptions to applications and services directly from the App Store. It allows the users to easily leave a service, as the process within the application might be more tedious. The mandatory option for account deletion comes as a guideline in addition to it. Apple is also expanding the Report a Problem feature and now lets users choose from report a scam or fraud, report offensive abusive, or illegal content other issues with the application.

On the official website, Apple has published the following note for developers: "The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022." In reference to the app reporting procedure, Apple has said that "Apple's App Review, Discovery Fraud and Live Moderation, and Financial Fraud teams investigate reported problems for signs of fraud, manipulation, abuse and other violations of the App Store Review Guidelines, and will reach out to developers to resolve issues."