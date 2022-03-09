Apple Unveils IPad Air With M1 Chip: Check Specifications, Price & Other Details

Apple hosted its Spring Event, which marks the tech giant's first event in 2022 on March 8, on its official YouTube channel after months of leaks and much anticipation. The company had some exciting new announcements to make regarding the popular product, Apple iPad Air. Keep reading to know more about what happened at the Peak Performance Event 2022.

Apple revamps iPad Air at Peak Performance Event 2022

At its first event of 2022, Apple announced an exciting new list of new features for its iPad Air. These include the powerful M1 chip, which is the same as the one in the iPad Pro. This will enable users to efficiently work on ProCreate projects and enjoy gaming as well. The device will also now host the latest 12MP ultrawide camera with a centre stage feature, that makes connecting with friends, family and loved ones easier. Users will also be able to avail of the iPad OS 15 feature, which will be sure to take multitasking to a whole new level. It will also support 5G connectivity and will include accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. The revamped version of the iPad Air promises powerful and intuitive experiences to its users.

iPad Air with M1 Chip price

Apple announced at its Peak Performance Event 2022 on Tuesday that the iPad Air with a whole new set of features and M1 Chip will not have an increase in its price. Users can now get their hands on the revamped iPad Air at prices starting from $599. All pre-orders placed for the product will be available on March 18, 2022.

