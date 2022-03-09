Apple Unveils IPhone SE3 With 5G: Check Specifications, Price & More

Apple hosted its hotly buzzed Spring event on Tuesday, March 8. Many iPhone users and fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting to witness the launch of several highly-anticipated products, including the Apple iPhone SE3 and the iPad Air 5th Gen along with their highly optimized specifications.

The tech giant during the latest Spring event unveiled the much-awaited iPhone SE3 with loaded specifications like 5G connectivity along with improved cameras, the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G with millimetre wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB / 256GB options and much more. Check out the price and specifications of the newly launched iPhone SE3 below.

iPhone SE 3 Specifications

Apple announced a new iPhone SE with 4nm A15 Bionic. The tech giant says that the A15 Bionic is much faster than all smartphones at all prices. The graphics performance on the new iPhone SE3 will be at par with that of the latest iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE features glass and aluminium design in three colours including white, red and black.

The Cupertino-based trillion-dollar company assures that the latest iPhone addition to the SE series uses the same 4.7-inch display and includes the toughest glass on a smartphone, the same as that on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The smartphone retains the home button from previous designs. Apple says that the battery life on the smartphone is improved. Additionally, users will be able to take advantage of the 5G network on the new iPhone SE. iPhone SE3's advanced single camera features are bestowed upon the 12-megapixel rear camera.

The company has included Deep Fusion, Smart HDR and photographic styles in the new iPhone SE, along with the features of iOS 15. Apple has removed the outer plastic packaging from the smartphone's pack.

iPhone SE3 Price And Availability Details

The new iPhone goes on pre-orders from March 18, Friday. Apple iPhone SE3 costs start at $429 (Rs 33,300 approx).