Apple Working On Fixing Greens Lens Flare Issue Through Software Update In IOS 15 Beta

Apple iPhones are considered to be one of the best smartphones to capture both images and videos. Be it delivering exceptional in harsh lighting conditions, maintaining white balance or consistent dynamic range, iPhone cameras excel at all. However, one issue that has been bothering iPhone users for quite some is the green lens flare. While clicking a picture with an iPhone camera on a sunny day, a lot of users have reported the issue of getting a green lens flare. To iPhone user's delight, Apple is reportedly fixing the issue with the upcoming iOS update. Keep reading to know more.

Apple fixing green lens flare issue through an update in iOS 15 beta

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has included a feature in the iOS 15 beta version four that automatically removes the green lens flare in photos. The report adds that users might still see a green lens flare while clicking an image, but Apple fixes the issue in post-processing. When the image will finally appear in the gallery, it won't have any green flares at all. However, this cannot be done manually and the feature is embedded in the software. Once a green flare is detected, it gets removed.

This feature might be limited to the latest iPhones

The report also compiles a few threads from Reddit, putting forward the views and responses of users on the update. According to a Reddit community post highlighted by 9to5Mac, the lens flare has reportedly been fixed for newer versions on iPhone only. While users with iPhone 11, 12 and even XS did not experience the green lens flare along with the iOS 15 beta 4 version, old iPhone users still report the green lens flare. It seems like Apple is limiting the feature to the devices with newer chipsets.

The issue exists while recording videos

As stated by 9to5Mac, users might still face the green lens flare issue while recording videos with their iPhones. Additionally, the lens flare correction does not work with trees or other surfaces in the background. The feature seems to be limited to photos only and might be improved with the public launch of iOS 15. If the issue is being caused by a hardware fault, it might be taken into consideration by Apple and fixed in the upcoming series of iPhones expected to launch in September 2021.

IMAGE: REDDIT COMMUNITY POST