Apple's Chipset Manufacturer TSMC Begins Trials Of 3nm Processor; Read Details Here

Apple has recently launched its iPhone 13 series, equipped with the latest A15 Bionic processor. The A15 Bionic is Apple's latest mobile processor and is built on a 5nm architecture. It is a six-core processor that comes with 2 powerful cores clocked at 3.223 GHz and four low-powered cores at 1.82GHz. Besides the CPU, the A15 Bionic also has a powerful GPU with six cores. Apple current mobile processor already outperforms other chips in the market, including Apple's previous chip. In a recent report, Apple has reportedly begun with the trails of its upcoming mobile chip, i.e. the A16 Bionic.

TSMC, Apple's chipset manufacturer also supplies processors to other companies such as Intel, AMD and Qualcomm. Hence, Apple is relying upon TSMC to execute its plan of removing Intel-based processors from Apple processors. Since Apple A16 Bionic is being developed on a 3nm architecture, it shall be more powerful and consume less energy for performing various tasks. More details about the A16 processor and iPhone 14 will be available with time, in the form of leaks or reports.

Apple's chip manufacturer begins with trials on 3nm processor

According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple's mobile processor manufacture TSMC has already begun with the testing and trial of the company's upcoming mobile processor. Following the current nomenclature, the upcoming processor could be called the A16 Bionic. As per the report, the A16 Bionic is being tested on a 3nm architecture. While the chipset is currently in the early stages of production, TSMC might take some time to refine their design and approve the processor for mass production. Hence, it is being speculated that the processor will not make it to the assembly line until the 2022 first half.

Considering the latest report, Apple A16 Bionic would be available in time to power the new iPhone that will be launched next year. Since Apple follows a rather unpredictable launch schedule for iPads, the availability of the A16 Bionic is questionable. Another publication called The Information previously reported that Apple's A16 Bionic would not be able to make it to the assembly line until 2023. It is important that Apple's 3nm processor is expected to power various devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Given that Apple launched its 5nm processor back in 2020, the company might introduce its new processor along with product launches in 2022.