Apple's Self Repair Kits Are More Expensive Than Store Repairs: Is That A Good Thing?

Apple recently launched a Self-Repair program for iPhones. Under the program, users with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can order a self-replacement kit from Apple. As a part of the first phase of the program, the Apple self-repair kit provides users with items such as display, battery and cameras. Users who wish to repair their iPhones on their own can order these modules from the official website of the company and get going with their devices. However, as the program is live now, it turns out that the cost of repairing an iPhone with a self-repair kit is higher than what users pay at the store.

Think about it for a second - don't people repair things to save the money that it takes to purchase a new one? Last year, tech influencers came together to highlight that manufacturers might not be taking into consideration the right of customers to get their devices repaired, at an easy cost.

Since customers already pay a good price to get their hands on a piece of technology, especially a flagship device, it should be their right to ask for an easy repair that does not cost them a fortune. Well, companies like Apple, Google and Samsung have announced their respective seld-repair programs. But it does not look like these will help consumers.

Pay less in the store - repair yourself for more!

In a post, popular spare part seller iFixit has highlighted that the cost of repairing an iPhone by ordering a self-repair kit is higher than what customers have to pay in the store. According to the post, Apple is selling the iPhone 12's display for $269.95 and users get $33.60 when they return the old screen.

Additionally, renting the tools that are required to put the screen in place costs another $49, increasing the total cost to $285.35. In local vernacular, it costs iPhone 12 owners about Rs. Rs. 21,780 to repair their iPhone with the help of a self-repair kit (in countries where it is available). However, the same repair in an Apple Store costs $279, which roughly translates to Rs. 21,323.

Not to mention that the Apple Store personnel gets paid to repair iPhones so when a customer goes there, they don't have to do anything. But as it turns out, customers who put in their time and efforts in going through detailed manuals and stressing over damaging their iPhone in the repair process will have to pay more than what they can get their device repaired for. Does this make repairs easier? It does not look like it. Anyways, those who are courageous enough to take their thousand-dollar device apart and repair it themselves can do it, and it's a good thing after all.