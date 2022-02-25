Asus 8z To Be Launched In India Via Virtual Event On February 28, Company Confirms

Days after launching the Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro in India, the Taiwanese tech giant has announced the release of yet another gadget- Asus 8z. The smartphone has been available in the international market for quite some time and there have been rumours about its Indian launch in the past as well. Keep reading to know more about the Asus 8z launch event date in India and its expected specifications.

As mentioned in a media invite shared by the company, Asus 8z is to be launched in India on February 28, 2022. The launch will take place through a virtual event conducted on YouTube, which will commence at 12 PM IST. Additionally, Asus has partnered with popular Indian actor Milind Soman to launch the new portable yet powerful device in India. The company will announce more details about Asus 8z price and availability during the launch event. The link for the launch event of the smartphone is attached below.

Your wait for the perfect phone is over! We're bringing you unparalleled performance into a compact sleek body.

Catch India's IronMan @milindrunning talk about the #ASUS8z at its launch on 28th Feb, 12PM. Set a reminder now: https://t.co/S7fTt4PFBz #BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize pic.twitter.com/jsf3Zi2X9o — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 25, 2022

Asus 8z specifications (expected)

It is worth mentioning that Asus 8z is the Indian version of the Asus Zenfone 8 which was launched in the global market back in May 2021. Looking at the specifications of Zenfone 8, one might get a basic idea about the upcoming smartphone. The global variant of the Asus 8z comes with a 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

As mentioned on the Asus website for the United States, the Zenfone 8 comes with Snapdragon 888 5G processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. The flagship processor is accompanied by 8/16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS3.1. The smartphone is touted to be one of the most compact yet most powerful Android devices in the market. It would easily be able to handle day-to-day tasks and heavy gaming with ease.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Asus Zenfone 8 features a dual-rear camera setup a single front-facing camera. Other features on the device include dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio output via 3.5mm jack, up to 8K video recording, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth v5.2 and more. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 5. While the international variant of the smartphone comes with a charger in the box, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian variant ships with it or not.