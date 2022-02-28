Asus 8z With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications

After months of anticipation, Asus has finally launched the Asus 8z in India today. While it comes with top-of-the-line specifications and an affordable price tag, the unique selling proposition of the device remains to be its compact size. To recall, the Asus 8z was launched globally in 2021 as the Asus Zenfone 8. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the smartphones and its Indian price.

Asus 8z specifications

Asus 8z Display

Out of the box, the Asus 8z comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution that offers 445 pixels per inch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the display can go as bright as 1100 nits, which makes it legible in direct sunlight. Overall, the display size is compact and can easily be held with one hand.

Asus 8z performance

Under the hood, the Asus 8z comes with a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The processor is accompanied by Adreno 660 GPU. As far as storage is concerned, the Indian variant of Asus 8z comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Then there is NTFS support for external HDD as well. However, there is no SD-card reader on the smartphone. Right out of the box, the device features Android 11 with ZenUI 8.

Asus 8z camera

On the rear panel, the Asus 8z features a dual-rear camera system. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with a 1/1.7-inch sensor and optical image stabilization. The secondary camera on the smartphone is a 12MP Sony IMX363 and it supports macro shots as well. With the primary lens, users can shoot videos in up to 8K resolution (with EIS) and up to 4K (with OIS). The front camera on the Asus 8z is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor that supports autofocus.

Additional features of the smartphone include a stereo speaker setup by Dirac HD sound, triple microphones, support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, Qualcomm aptX support.

Asus 8z price

In India, the Asus 8z price has been set at Rs. 48,999. However, the Asus 8z will be available for Rs. 42,999 on Flipkart. Those who are interested in getting the device can grab it for sale from 12 PM IST on March 7, 2022. There are two colours in which the smartphone comes - Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black. Additionally, there are certain cashback offers on the smartphone available on Flipkart.