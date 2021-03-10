Asus ROG Phone 5 Launched! Know Price In India, Specifications & More

Asus has finally launched its latest addition to the Republic of Gamers Phone series of smartphones. The Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone comes with a number of interesting specifications for mobile gamers by extremely targetting 5 important cornerstones such as Display, Performance, Audio, Control and Battery Life. With a 16 GB RAM, 6000 mAh battery and a 65W fast charging ability, POG Phone 5 is said to be the "dream smartphone for mobile gamers". It also comes with a Tripple Rear Camera set up including a 64 MP primary camera. Many fans have been wondering about the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, where to buy, specs and more. So here is all you need to know about it.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications

RAM - 16 GB

Internal Memory - Up to 512 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 680) Up to 25% increased CPU performance Up to 35% increased rendering speed Ultrafast 2.84 GHz CPU clock Up to UFS 3.1

Graphics - Adreno 660

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 64 MP Primary Camera 16 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 8 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 32 MP

Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer (Dual Battery; 3000mAh each)

Quick Charging - 65W fast charging ability; 0-50% in 15 mins

Charging cable - Type-C side charging

Display - Top-notch

Screen Size - 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density - 388 PPI

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz / 1ms

Protection - Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System - Android v11

Speaker - Dual 7-Magnet Speakers

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

With AirTrigger 5, this upcoming Asus smartphone is not only revolutionising the mobile gaming industry but it is also making it easier for gamers to play their favourite games with Ultrasonic Button and Motion control system. The Asus ROG Phone 5 also has an interesting cooling system that will help gamers to play without getting their phones heated. The ROG Phone 5's cooling system has a 3D vapour chamber and 2 graphite sheets with one behind the display screen and the other over the phone's back. The smartphone has a dual battery system and an aluminium frame to complete the layout. The Asus ROG Phone 5 transcends the limit with its revamped Active Cooling technology called AeroActive Cooler 5 making it easier for the gamers to push their limits too.

With such impressive features, the ROG Phone 5 promises a smooth and immersive experience even for high-quality games like Genshin Impact. The organisation also compared ROG Phone 5 with Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in which the smartphone has scored gracefully on the AnTuTu performance scale. Also, gamers will be impressed with the tap speed of the ROG Phone 5 as it offers a speed of 24.3ms tap speed at 144 Hz in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that offers a 44.4ms tap speed at 120 Hz. The organisation also brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack on popular demand from gamers around the world.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price in India

The newly launched Asus smartphone is going to go on Flipkart Sale on April 15, 2021. The Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India is Rs. 49,990 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant. The new ROG smartphone also comes in another variant of 12 GB + 256 GB at the price tag of Rs 57,999.