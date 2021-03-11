Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro Price In India, Specifications & Features: Know Details

Republic of Gamers Phone 5 series smartphones are said to be the "Ultimate weapon from the future", especially the Asus ROG Phone 5 PRO. The Phone 5 Pro smartphone comes with a 16 GB RAM, 6000 mAh battery and a 65W fast charging ability. It also comes with a Tripple Rear Camera set up including a 64 MP primary camera. Many fans have been wondering about the Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro price in India, where to buy, specs and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro specifications

RAM - 16 GB

Internal Memory - Up to 512 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 680) Up to 25% increased CPU performance Up to 35% increased rendering speed Ultrafast 2.84 GHz CPU clock Up to UFS 3.1

Graphics - Adreno 660

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 64 MP Primary Camera 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 24 MP

Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer (Dual Battery; 3000mAh each)

Quick Charging - 65W fast charging ability; 0-50% in 15 mins

Charging cable - Type-C side charging

Display - Top-notch

Screen Size - 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density - 388 PPI

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz / 1ms

Protection - Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System - Android v11

Speaker - Dual 7-Magnet Speakers

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro is a single model offering that almost has a similar specification to the ROG Phone 5 which comes in 3 model configurations (A, B and C), however, users get 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The ROG Phone 5 Pro also has the AirTrigger 5, Ultrasonic Button and Motion control system and a cooling system. The smartphone boasts a 6000mAh dual battery system.

The ROG Phone 5 Pro has a never-before rear display called the ROG Vision Pioneering Rear Matrix Display. According to Asus, the ROG Vision Rear display is customisable and has a number of pre-loaded animations for 6 scenarios such as Charging, incoming calls, Notifications and more. One can also create their custom animation using any image they want by going to the ROG Vision Editor, but there are only 3 pre-loaded filters for now. Including the AirTrigger 5, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro has 6 buttons in total for the rear Real L2/R2 controlling experience.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro Price in India

The newly launched Asus ROG Phone 5 is going to go on Flipkart Sale on April 15, 2021. Nevertheless, there was no announcement about the Phone 5 Pro launch date. But, the organisation did reveal the Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India, and fans will be able to buy the 16 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM variant at just Rs. 69,990.