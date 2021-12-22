Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition to launch in India on December 26: Check specs and price

Asus Republic of Gamers is all set to launch a new gaming smartphone. The name of the upcoming device is Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. As the name suggests, the company has gone all 'ultimate' with this device, including top-of-the-line specifications for Android gamers. The smartphone was launched in the international market back in March 2021. However, Asus is introducing it in the Indian market this week. Keep reading to know more about the Asus ROG Phone 5 ultimate specifications and price in India.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition will go on sale in India on December 26, 2021, at 12 PM noon on Flipkart. Since the Asus ROG lineup of smartphones come with high-end specifications, its price is equivalent to some other popular flagships such as Galaxy S21 and the vanilla iPhone 13 series. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate price in India is set at Rs. 79,999, which is a big step up from the last iteration of the ROG gaming smartphones launched in India, i.e. Asus ROG Phone 5 (costs Rs. 49,999). Starting December 26, 2021, the smartphone will be available to purchase on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate specifications

Display

Right out of the box, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate editions will come with a 6.78" AMOLED display with a 144hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a 395 pixels per inch density. The smartphone will run on ROG UI that is based on Android 11. It is important to note that the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is essentially the same smartphone as the Asus ROG Phone 5, with some changes in the hardware and design.

Processor & Memory

Under the hood, the gaming smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor (octa-core) that is built on 5nm fabrication technology. It is one of the fastest CPUs for Android smartphones and comes with the Adreno 660 GPU. The smartphone features 18GB of RAM, which is the highest memory on a smartphone yet, along with 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. On the rear panel of the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, there is a PMOLED display that is capable of displaying different animations for notifications and other system alerts.

Optics

The rear panel also houses the triple camera setup, head by a 64MP primary camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera on the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition is a 24Mp shooter. Additionally, the primary camera on the device is capable of shooting 8K videos at 30fps. Other features of the device are dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth v5.2, aptX Adaptive audio technology, a USB-C 3.1 port on the side and a USB-C 2.0 port on the bottom edge of the device. Along with all this, it also has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Image: ASUS