Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Price In India, Specs & More: World's 1st 18 GB Phone Launched!

Asus has finally launched its latest addition to the Republic of Gamers Phone series of smartphones; Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. While all the three smartphones in the series share similar specifications. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate has a few perks, especially because of its increased RAM specification, intriguing cooling system ad more. With a 6000 mAh battery and a 65W fast charging ability, the smartphone is truly a powerhouse. Many fans have been wondering about the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate price in India, where to buy, specs and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate specifications

RAM - 18 GB

Internal Memory - Up to 512 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 680) Up to 25% increased CPU performance Up to 35% increased rendering speed Ultrafast 2.84 GHz CPU clock Up to UFS 3.1

Graphics - Adreno 660

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 64 MP Primary Camera 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 24 MP

Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer (Dual Battery; 3000mAh each)

Quick Charging - 65W fast charging ability; 0-50% in 15 mins

Charging cable - Type-C side charging

Display - Top-notch

Screen Size - 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density - 388 PPI

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz / 1ms

Protection - Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System - Android v11

Speaker - Dual 7-Magnet Speakers

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is a limited edition smartphone with a Matte White colour finishing. The smartphone shares all the cool features with the ROG Phone 5 Pro such as the ROG Vision Pioneering Rear Matrix Display. Users get a customisable rear display that has various pre-loaded animations for 6 scenarios such as Charging, incoming calls, Notifications and more. The smartphone also allows editing or creating one's own image via the ROG Vision Editor. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate limited edition will bully the market for being the first-ever 18 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage variant. The Asus phone has controls on the rear display with 6 buttons in total for the rear Real L2/R2 controlling experience.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Price in India

The newly launched Asus smartphone, Asus ROG Phone 5, is going to go on Flipkart Sale on April 15, 2021, however, there was no announcement about the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sale date. But, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate price in India is Rs. 79,999 for the 18 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM variant. The smartphone comes with a Limited Edition Matte White finish that was never offered with any of the Asus ROG phones before.