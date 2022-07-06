Asus ROG Phone 6 series launched in India: Check specifications and price here

Asus released the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro on 5 July 2022. The two smartphones come as the successor to ROG Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro launched in India earlier this year and offer the best-in-class gaming performance.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate. While the display is capable of producing 1B colours, it supports DHR10+ content and can shine as bright as 1200 nits. Additionally, the display has a resolution of 395 pixels per inch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, both the smartphones feature Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful chip to date, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is an octa-core processor based on 4nm fabrication technology. The processor is coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. While the Asus ROG Phone 6 offers up to 12GB of RAM, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro offers up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Similarly, the vanilla model offers up to 256GB of storage end the Pro model offers up to 512GB of storage.

For clicking pictures, both the smartphones have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 13Mp ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The front camera on both these devices is a 12MP shooter. Additionally, to last through a typical day of gaming, both the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and a USB Type-C 3.1 port.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has a PMOLED display at the back panel, which shows several animations based on the theme and the task being performed on the smartphone. Additionally, the gaming smartphones support accessories like the AeroActive Cooler 6, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, ROG Clip and an expansion dock.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro price

The Asus ROG Phone 6 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 71,999. Further, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 89,999. However, the company has not announced the availability of smartphones yet. The Asus ROG Phone 6 will come in two colours - Phantom Black and Storm White. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro will only be available in the Storm White option.