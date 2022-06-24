Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Surface Online: Check If It's Better Than ROG Phone 5 Here

Asus is about to release its next gaming phone called the ROG Phone 6 on July 5, 2022. The smartphone will be the successor of Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro and offer top-of-the-line specifications for gaming. However, just days ahead of its official launch, the specifications of the smartphone have been tipped online. Keep reading to know more details about the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications (leaked)

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.75-inch FHD+ OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As far as storage is concerned, Asus could offer multiple storage variants with up to 18GB of RAm and up to 1TB of storage.

On the previous ROG phones, battery backup has been one of the best aspects of the device. As per the leak, the Asus ROG Phone 6 should carry forward this legacy as it is also tipped to have a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 65W fast wired charging. For clicking pictures, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has a 64MP main camera which is likely to feature improved sensors and better stabilisation.

Apart from this, the smartphone is said to run on Android 12 out of the box and will also feature gaming triggers and other accessories like the cooling fan. While writing this report, the Asus ROG Phone 5s (8/128GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. As the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, it is only logical for the Asus ROG Phone 6 to come at a higher price.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro overview

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a whopping 360Hz native touch sampling rate. For gamers, touch latency on the device is 24ms and the display cover 150.89% of the sRGB colour gamut. Covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the display is built on a 24.9:9 aspect ratio and has a pixel density of 395 pixels per inch.

