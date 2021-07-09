Asus Rog XG Mobile EGPU Launched For $2,999: Comes With RTX 3080

Asus ROG XG Mobile is a portable GPU by Asus, which offers top-of-the-line performance and comes at a premium price point. The external GPU adds the power of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 to the companion laptop. The EGPU or external GPUs allows a user to harness the power of a dedicated and powerful graphics card like Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 and accord it to a portable laptop with average specifications. Keep reading to know more about the Asus ROG XG Mobile.

Asus ROG XG Mobile Specifications

Comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

The Asus ROG XG Mobile features up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which offers top-notch performance in terms of gaming or professional content creation. The device looks like a large external hard disk and weighs 2.2 pounds. It is lighter and smaller than the Core X Chroma. However, instead of the conventional Thunderbolt connection which supports multiple devices, the Asus ROG XG Mobile comes with a proprietary locking plug that is only compatible with Asus ROG Flow X13. This has resulted in Asus selling the laptop and the EGPU as a bundle, but the company holds plans to sell them separately later this year.

Comes with PCIE 3.0 GPU interface

The Asus ROG XG Mobile interface is based on PCI Express Gen 3 which has eight lanes of throughput. This allows stable GPU performance and eliminates potential bottlenecks in terms of performance. There have been cases of Core X Chroma with RTX 2080 Ti performing no better than a desktop RTX 2060. The portable nature of these devices limits the performance to a little extent. However, even with the eight lanes, the ROG XG Mobile is not able to achieve the performance level of a laptop of desktop RTX 3080. The version used by Asus in creating this portable graphic processing unit is clocked at 1,810 MHz and consumes 150 watts of power.

Priced at $2,999

The Asus ROG XG mobile also has four USB Type-A ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4, an SD card reader and an HDMI 2.0 output. The ports allow for easy interaction of the laptop with other peripheral devices and external displays. The Asus ROG XG Mobile and the companion laptop FLow X13 can power up to four external displays, as both the laptop and the EGPU can output to two units each. The ROG XG Mobile is also capable of charging the laptop. The laptop and the EGPU come bundled together for a price of $2,999.

IMAGE: ASUS WEBSITE