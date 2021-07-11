Asus Zenfone 8 Indian Web Page Goes Live: Smartphone Might Launch On July 15, 2021

Asus Zenfone 8 might launch soon in India, as the product's web page has been released recently by the company. According to reports, the upcoming Asus event in collaboration with Flipkart might also double as Asus Zenfone 8 India launch. The event is scheduled for July 15, 2021, at 12 PM IST and is titled "Advancing to Simpler Times". The global version of Asus Zenfone 8 is priced at EUR 599, which roughly translates to Rs. 53,200. The Indian variant might be launched around the same price. Keep reading the article to know more about Asus Zenfone 8 specifications.

Asus Zenfone 8 Specifications

Asus Zenfone 8 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Asus Zenfone 8 is a smartphone of its own kind. It is one of the most powerful compact smartphones and is ideal for people who do not wish to buy a smartphone with a huge screen but still want enough processing power. The Asus Zenfone 8 Indian version will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is comprised of 2.84GHz high-performance cores, and Adreno 660 which delivers high-performance graphics on mobile. In terms of storage, the different variants will come with a faster LPDDR5 RAM and a UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The compact device features a 5.9" 120Hz display

The Asus Zenfore 8 comes along with a 5.9" 120Hz display. The pre-launch Asus web page titled "New phone" also reveals that the device has a Delta E<1 rating which vouches for colour accuracy. On top of the screen, the Asus Zenfone 8 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which provides strength to the screen. An IP68 rating and stereo speaker setup by Dirac make the smartphone versatile.

The smartphone will come with Sony's flagship camera sensors

Asus Zenfone 8 will be equipped with Sony's flagship camera sensors. The rear camera is a 64MP IMX686 sensor with optical image stabilization and up to 8K video recording. There is a secondary rear camera as well, which is a 12MP IMX363 sensor. On the front, Asus Zenfone 8 has a punch-hole display that houses the Sony IMX663 12MP sensor. The front camera also supports 4k video recording.

IMAGE: ASUS WEBSITE