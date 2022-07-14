Asus Zenfone 9 is official, company reveals global release date via Twitter

A couple of days ago, an entire teaser video of the Asus Zenfone 9 surfaced on the web. The teaser leaked almost all the specifications and the design of the Asus Zenfone 9, the compact smartphone that is supposed to be the successor of the Asus Zenfone 8 (launched as Asus 8z in India). Now, the company officially announced the device, confirming its global release date. Keep reading to know more about the Asus Zenfone 9 global release date and leaked specifications.

Asus Zenfone 9 launch date

Through its official Twitter handle, the Taiwanese tech company Asus has announced the global release date of Zenfone 9. As per the tweet, the smartphone is coming out on July 28, 2022. While the tweet contains the release time for several regions such as New York, Berlin and Taipei, it does not contain any details about the Indian launch of the smartphone. Further, if the smartphone releases in Inda, Asus would have to change its name to Asus 9z.

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked specifications

While the alleged promo of Asus Zenfone 9 was uploaded by a YouTube channel called Fenibook, it is not available anymore. However, the video suggested that the Zenfone 9 will sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the alleged promo suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The video also shows the smartphone in four different colours, including red, blue, grey and black. Further, the rear panel of the smartphone is seen to carry two camera sensors with a circular cutout. Out of the two, one of the camera sensors is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with six-axis gimbal stabilisation. From what it looks like, the Zenfone 9 will be a significant update over the Zenfone 8 release last year, both in terms of general performance and camera quality.

Revealing more information about the smartphone, the video mentions a 4,300 mAh battery, dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone back. Since the Asus Zenfone 8 was released in May 2021, there is a good chance that the Taiwanese company will release the Zenfone 9 in the coming weeks. More information about the smartphone and its launch should surface on the internet soon.