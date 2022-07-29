Asus Zenfone 9 Unveiled With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display; Details Here

Asus has finally launched the Zenfone 9 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone is set to arrive in the European markets first. However, it has not been launched in India yet. Read more details about the Asus Zenfone 9 specifications and price here.

Asus Zenfone 9 specifications

Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and can achieve a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports HDR10 and HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 730 GPU. Further, the flagship smartphone will come with two storage models - 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 16/256GB of LPDRR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 12.

On the back panel, the smartphone features two cameras. The primary sensor on the Asus Zenfone 9 is a 50MP Sony IMX766, which is also found on smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T. It comes with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, a single LED flash and can shoot videos in 8K resolution. The secondary sensor on the Asus Zenfone 9 is a 12MP Sony IMX363 that shoots ultrawide photos with distortion correction. The front camera on the smartphone is a 12MP Sony MX663 sensor.

Other features of the smartphone include dual-stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, Qualcomm Audio CODEC for 3.5mm output, Wi-Fi 4.4E, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC. To power through a typical day of usage, the smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging. Other sensors on the smartphone include an accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor and a gyroscope.

Asus Zenfone 9 price

The Asus Zenfone 9 has not been released in India yet. However, the global price of the smartphone begins at EUR 800, which translates to Rs. 65,000. Since Asus launched the Zenfone 8 in India, there is a good chance that the Zenfone 9 will also make its way to the Indian market in the near future.