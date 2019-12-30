Best budget smartphones of 2019

India is the top market for budget phones and we have seen the best of the lot being launched right here in India over the years. The year 2019 has been a banger of a year for the low on cost and high on power devices, whether it's Realme, Xiaomi or Samsung, we've seen the best devices come to fore. The budget phones have never been so power packed, in 2019, we saw some of the best budget phones that we have ever seen till date. Even while staying in a budget, these affordable devices have some of the best cameras, designs, batteries and various other features that are a welcome addition to the 'new and improved' budget smartphones that provide a much bigger bang for your buck. We can easily say that some of these smartphones could give the mid-rangers a run for their money. Check out our top five picks for the absolute budget bests of 2019.

Realme XT

Realme XT Review: Really Good Value For Money

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: This Smartphone Will Surprise You

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+

Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 20MP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4500mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Phone First Look: In Pictures

Display: 6.3-inch IPS LCD 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review: One For The Long Road ahead

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 6000mAh

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: A ‘hole’ New Experience At An Affordable Price

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+

Rear camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh