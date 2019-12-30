Best budget smartphones of 2019

India is the top market for budget phones and we have seen the best of the lot being launched right here in India over the years. The year 2019 has been a banger of a year for the low on cost and high on power devices, whether it's Realme, Xiaomi or Samsung, we've seen the best devices come to fore. The budget phones have never been so power packed, in 2019, we saw some of the best budget phones that we have ever seen till date. Even while staying in a budget, these affordable devices have some of the best cameras, designs, batteries and various other features that are a welcome addition to the 'new and improved' budget smartphones that provide a much bigger bang for your buck. We can easily say that some of these smartphones could give the mid-rangers a run for their money. Check out our top five picks for the absolute budget bests of 2019.
Realme XT
Realme XT Review: Really Good Value For Money
Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: This Smartphone Will Surprise You
Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 20MP
Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4500mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Phone First Look: In Pictures
Display: 6.3-inch IPS LCD 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 13MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s Review: One For The Long Road ahead
Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Exynos 9611
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 6000mAh
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: A ‘hole’ New Experience At An Affordable Price
Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080p+
Rear camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP
Front camera: 32MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 5000mAh