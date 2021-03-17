Best Camera Phones: Check Out The 108MP Samsung And Motorola Smartphones Here

Cameras are an extremely crucial aspect of smartphones nowadays. A flagship smartphone in today’s time supports DSLR picture quality on their phones. All brands are adopting this method and putting cameras in the forefront for their smartphone projects. People are looking for the best camera phones to click the most stunning pictures through their smartphones. Other than just click amazing pictures, these cameras are also capable to record videos in 4K. Check out some of the best camera phones in the market today.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus sports a 3-Lens set up in the rear of the smartphone. The first lens is a whopping 108-megapixel with an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8-micron. The secondary lens of the smartphone is a 16-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron. The third lens is 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron. The Motorola Edge Plus has a more than capable front camera, which will take some beautiful selfies from a 25-megapixel lens an f/2.0 aperture, and a pixel size of 0.9-micron.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra doesn’t fall short in the camera department. This smartphone also has a Lens set up in the rear of the smartphone. The primary lens of the smartphone is a staggering 108-megapixel 1/1.33″ sensor, a 26mm-equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens with PDAF autofocus and OIS. The second telephoto lens is a 48-megapixel 1/2.0″ sensor, 103mm-equivalent f/3.5-aperture periscope lens with PDAF autofocus. The third lens is an ultra-wide one with a 12-megapixel sensor, 13mm-equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens. The selfie camera of the smartphone has a 40-megapixel sensor, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF. The rear cameras also support video recording at 4320p/24fps, 4K 2160p/60fps, and 1080p/30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best camera phones out there today. It sports a quad-lens set up in the rear of the phone. The primary lens of the smartphone is a 108-megapixel 1/1.33″ sensor, 0.8μm, 24 mm-equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens, OIS, PDAF. The smartphone has an ultra-wide lens with a 12 MP 1/2.55″ sensor, 1.4μm, 13 mm-equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens, Dual-Pixel AF.

There are two telephoto lenses in the smartphone, the first one is a 10-megapixel 1/3.24″ sensor, 1.22μm 70 mm-equivalent f/2.4-aperture lens, Dual-Pixel AF, OIS, and the second one is a 10 MP 1/3.24″ sensor, 1.22μm 240 mm-equivalent f/4.9-aperture lens, Dual-Pixel AF, OIS. To click amazing selfies, the users will have a 40-megapixel sensor, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) aperture, 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF. The smartphone also supports video recording at 4320p/24 fps, 2160p/60/30 fps, and 1080-/30fps.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple has always been on the top when it comes to cameras in their smartphones, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best that Apple has to offer. The smartphone has a 3-lens set up in the rear. The primary lens has a 12-megapixel sensor (1.7µ photosites), 26 mm-equivalent f/1.6-aperture lens, sensor-shift OIS, PDAF. The telephoto lens has a 12-megapixel 1/3.4″ sensor, 65 mm-equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens, PDAF, OIS. There is also an ultra-wide lens with a 12-megapixel 1/3.6″ sensor, 13 mm-equivalent (14 mm measured) f/2.4-aperture. The selfie camera of this smartphone has a 12-megapixel sensor, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) aperture, 1/3.6". The smartphone will also record 4K Dolby Vision HDR video at 24/30/60 fps.