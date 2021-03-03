Best IOS 14 Snowboard Themes: List Of Best Themes And How To Apply In Jailbreak IOS 14

Android users have a lot of options when it comes to choosing themes for their phones. They can just go to the Google Playstore and download a bunch of themes that suit their needs. However, the process of applying themes isn't as easy on iOS devices. If you want to make real changes to the iOS device in terms of themes you will have to jailbreak your device. Once you jailbreak you can install themes on your device via the Snowboard app. Read on to see how you can apply these themes and the best iOS 14 Snowboard themes.

How to Apply iOS 14 Snowboard Themes?

Once you have successfully performed a jailbreak on your iOS device and installed the latest iOS 14 updated jailbreak system, you can start the process of applying iOS 14 themes. First, you have to install a theme engine on your jailbroken device like Snowboard from Cydia. Cydia is the most used interface to download apps and engines for your jailbroken device. Snowboard makes adding themes super easy.

Snowboard is currently the best and easiest to use interface to apply themes to your iOS device. Once you have the Snowboard engine, just open the Snowboard App and you will have a variety of iOS themes to choose from. It will be as easy as selecting any iOS 14 themes and applying them. Here's how you can install themes using Snowboard:

How To Apply Themes with Snowboard?

Open Cydia

Search for the theme you want and install it using Cydia

Go to the Snowboard in Cydia settings

Tap the button that says the select theme

Tap and enable the theme of your choosing and then click on Apply

Your selected theme will be applied to your home screen

Best iOS 14 Snowboard Themes

There are a lot of good themes in Cydia that you can use to customise your home screen. You can choose from a variety of options and customisable themes. We have listed the best and most popular iOS 14 themes for your reference down below.

Desa

Peek

Mohave

Voila

Big Sur

Darker

Nookphone

Echo

Offwhite

Insight

Lotus Theme iOS

Oyster

Muze 3

Minimal iOS 14

