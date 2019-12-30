Best Mid-range Smartphones Of 2019

Mid ranger phones have seen a spectacular growth of its own in 2019. This price range became a go to for many customers who were looking for flagships that will take care of all their needs without having to loosen their purse strings all the way. We saw some of the best mid-rangers in 2019 and from the looks of it, it will only get better next year. There was absolutely no holding back in terms of design or features. With premium designs and features, mid-ranger phones managed to make a formidable space for itself and earn the much deserved respect. Some mid-rangers like OnePlus have also managed to crossover to premium range ruffling feathers and giving tough competition to incumbent players like Samsung and Apple in the category. We have picked out the best mid rangers of 2019, they were not only the most awaited phones of the year but they also managed to live up to all the buzz created before their actual launch. Here are the top six mid range phones that truly reigned in 2019.
Realme X2 Pro
The ‘fast And Smooth’ Phone For Most People
Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Rewriting The Flagship Phone Rulebook, circa 2019
Display: 6.36-inch AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
Front camera: 20MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4000mAh
OnePlus 7T
Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED 1080p
Rear camera: 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 3800mAh
Google Pixel 3A
Display: 5.6-inch 1080p+
Rear camera: 12.2MP
Front camera: 8MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 3000mAh
Asus 6Z
Display: 6.4-inch IPS LCD 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Plus Size Power Device
Display: 6.65-inch AMOLED 1080p+
Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front camera: 16MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4065mAh