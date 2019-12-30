Best Mid-range Smartphones Of 2019

Mid ranger phones have seen a spectacular growth of its own in 2019. This price range became a go to for many customers who were looking for flagships that will take care of all their needs without having to loosen their purse strings all the way. We saw some of the best mid-rangers in 2019 and from the looks of it, it will only get better next year. There was absolutely no holding back in terms of design or features. With premium designs and features, mid-ranger phones managed to make a formidable space for itself and earn the much deserved respect. Some mid-rangers like OnePlus have also managed to crossover to premium range ruffling feathers and giving tough competition to incumbent players like Samsung and Apple in the category. We have picked out the best mid rangers of 2019, they were not only the most awaited phones of the year but they also managed to live up to all the buzz created before their actual launch. Here are the top six mid range phones that truly reigned in 2019.

Realme X2 Pro

The ‘fast And Smooth’ Phone For Most People

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Rewriting The Flagship Phone Rulebook, circa 2019

Display: 6.36-inch AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP

Front camera: 20MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4000mAh

OnePlus 7T

Premium At Half The Price

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED 1080p

Rear camera: 48MP + 12MP + 16MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 3800mAh

Google Pixel 3A

Google's Game Changer

Display: 5.6-inch 1080p+

Rear camera: 12.2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 3000mAh

Asus 6Z

A Flipping Genius

Display: 6.4-inch IPS LCD 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Plus Size Power Device

Display: 6.65-inch AMOLED 1080p+

Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

Front camera: 16MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4065mAh