Best Phones Under Rs 1500: Check Out This List Of The Best Phones From Rs 900 To Rs 1500

Every smartphone manufacturer like Samsung, Nokia, Micromax, Reliance and more, have their list of best phones under 1500. Read on to check out some of these.

For those who are looking for a variety of phones under the price range of 1500, here is a list of phones that can easily provide a long-lasting battery and very good durability. Prices of these phones listed below range from 1000 to 1500 and almost every major smartphone manufacturer like Samsung, Nokia, Micromax, Reliance and more, also have their low budget models for everyday tasks. 

Best Phones Under 1500

1. Nokia 150 Dual SIM (Rs. 1,500)

The Nokia 150 Dual SIM can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,500 and comes with a 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm) which has 167 PPI, TFT. Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • LED Flash
  • 1020 mAh removable battery
  • Micro-USB Port

2. Reliance JioPhone (Rs. 1,500)

The Reliance JioPhone can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,500 and comes with a 167 PPI, TFT 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • Dual-Core, 1 GHz Spreadtrum SC9820A processor
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 2 MP Primary Camera
  • 0.3 MP Front Camera
  • 2000 mAh removable battery
  • Micro-USB Port

3. Micromax X817 (Rs. 1,434)

The Micromax X817 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,434 and comes with 143 PPI, TFT 2.8-inch display (7.11 cm) which has 167 PPI, TFT. Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • LED Flash
  • 1750 mAh removable battery
  • Micro-USB Port

4. Samsung Guru Plus B110E (Rs. 1,440)

The Samsung Guru Plus B110E can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,440 and comes with 121 PPI, TFT 1.5-inch display (3.81 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 800 mAh removable battery
  • Micro-USB Port

5. Itel Magic 2 (Rs. 1,399)

The Itel Magic 2 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,399 and comes with 167 PPI, TFT 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • LED Flash
  • 1200 mAh removable battery

6. Karbonn K9 (Rs. 960)

The Karbonn K9 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 960 and comes with 167 PPI, LCD 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 32 MB RAM
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 1800 mAh removable battery

7. Lava A5 (Rs. 1,194)

The Lava A5 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,194 and comes with 167 PPI, TFT 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • No Flash
  • 1000 mAh removable battery

8. I Kall K42 (Rs. 1,199)

The I Kall K42 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,199 and comes with 167 PPI, TFT 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • LED Flash
  • 8000 mAh removable battery
  • micro-USB Port

9. Nokia 105 2019 Dual SIM (Rs. 1,139)

The Nokia 105 2019 Dual SIM can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,139 and comes with 116 PPI, TFT 1.77-inch display (4.5 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 800 mAh removable battery

10. Micromax X744 (Rs. 1,179)

The Micromax X744 can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,179 and comes with 167 PPI, TFT 2.4-inch display (6.1 cm). Here are the other features of this phone:

  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • No Flash
  • 2200 mAh removable battery
