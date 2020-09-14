BSNL 2020 Migration Services Can Now Be Availed Without Changing Numbers

BSNL 2020 is back with another new service after its IPTV. Migration services to Bharat Fiber are now being offered to all the BSNL landline and broadband users without having to change their numbers. Read on to know all the details and how to avail this service.

Also read | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

BSNL 2020: BSNL Migration Services

The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is allowing its broadband and landline users to switch to BSNL and Bharat fibre without having to change their existing numbers. The Bharat Fiber connection was introduced due to the high data usage from all the currently available schemes in India.

This new network is termed as the next-generation network (NGN). The billing will be done automatically if a customer chooses to migrate to new services. The NGN is capable to handle all the data traffic. This service was launched right after BSNL launched IPTV services in the country.

Also read | Moto G9 Plus Processor Revealed! Details About Specs, Price And More

Up until now, it was not feasible for the telecom giant to change its landline users to FTTH without having them to change their numbers. After the latest software update which BSNL implemented, it is now possible to convert the existing landline numbers to fibre category section. BSNL Fiber services will provide public IP to each of their customers along with double VLAN tagging which will ensure higher security for the data of their customers for all the transactions they make.

Also read | 20 Years Of Nokia 3310: Read About The Iconic Phone's Features And Specifications

Steps to migrate to FTTH:

First, the user needs to go to the operator's website and submit a request by filling all the details like name, number and all the rest which is asked. Booking is also possible for BSNL FTTH connections through Book My Fiber Portal or through the My BSNL App.

After filling all the details the user needs to enter the circle which they belong to, district, address and pin code.

As of now, the migration option is available to landline users on the NGN switches by ZTE, UTStar and Huawei.

After the company verifies the details, the services will be complete without 48 hours.

Customers need to pay the initial charge for migration to FTTH for all the installation charges, modem, etc..

Also read | Samsung Galaxy M51 Is "India's 1st 7000mAh Phone"; Details About Specs, Price And More

Promo Image Credits: BSNL