BSNL Follows Footsteps Of Airtel And Jio; Revises Tariffs On Prepaid Plans

Following other telecom service providers in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is revising its prepaid plans, which will be applicable in 10 days from September 2, 2021. Telecommunication companies in India have started increasing their tariffs in an indirect manner. While the price of plans remains identical, the services and benefits that users get are going down.

Companies such as Vodafone Idea and Airtel have removed their base plan which was priced at Rs. 49, and now their most affordable mobile plan costs Rs. 79. Dominant Indian Telco Reliance also removed the added services of SMS from Jio prepaid plans packs that are priced under Rs. 100.

List of BSNL prepaid plans that will be revised

Rs. 153

Rs. 197

Rs. 199

Rs. 249 (first recharge coupon)

Rs. 397

Rs. 399

Rs. 485

Rs. 666

Rs. 699

Rs. 999

Rs. 1,499

Rs. 1,999

Rs. 2,399

BSNL plans to implement the following changes

The revision will include charges for voice and video calls, SMS, data and roaming charges. However, the validity period and freebies that are included in the plans will remain the same. The change in tariff will be applicable to the base tariff which includes call, data charges and SMS after finishing the included freebies in the plans. Additionally, the SMS facility to shortcodes will only be applicable with prepaid plans worth Rs. 147 or more. The existing consumer of Rs. 997 plan in per minute tariff will be moved to the second pulse tariff of the prepaid voucher.

The Indian telecommunication company will allow SMS services for prepaid customers in West Zone and North Zone, stopping SMS incoming to all the expired subscriptions in the South Zone and the East Zone. Those in serviceable zones will be allowed for incoming messages "with a grace period of two customers for 60 days" and those in other zones, customers in the grace period, will be barred from the incoming SMS facility. BSNL is also launching new promotional plans from September 6 2021. The company aims to increase its user base. Whether the revised BSNL prepaid plans will help the company grow or reflect in another direction will be known in future.

What is BSNL GP2?

GP 2 is Grace period 2 and this starts to post the 8th day of expiry of a subscribed BSNL prepaid plan. GP 2 is applicable for all BSNL prepaid plans. Failing to recharge in the grace period 2 will result in the barring of all voice, SMS and data services. The duration of GP2 is 165 days and it starts after GP1 is over, When you add GP1 and GP2 days it comes up to 172 days and that is the total amount of Grace Period that BSNL provides for all its prepaid plans.