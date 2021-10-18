Carl Pei Looking Forward To 'Nothing's Next Phrase Of Growth', Working On Smartphones

Carl Pei's new consumer electronics and lifestyle brand Nothing seems to be working on a smartphone. Nothing is reportedly working on a smartphone that is expected to launch by 2022. It comes after Nothing recently collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies and the Snapdragon platform. Pei had recently said in a public statement that the company's collaboration would be used to support the brand and its entry into new product categories to grow its ecosystem.

Being the former co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei has experience in creating 'Flagship Killer' smartphones and hence there will be a lot of expectations from the brand's first smartphone. So far, Nothing has only released a pair of truly wireless earphones that are called Nothing Ear 1. The earphones have been received well in the global market and have been reviewed by several tech experts in a positive light.

"Users deserve better products" says Carl Pei about collaboration with Qualcomm

About the collaboration with Qualcomm, Carl Pei says that "The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing. Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing's next phase of growth."

Since Nothing has entered into the consumer electronics sector with a competitive mindset, their first smartphone will gather a lot of attention. Enrico Salvatori, Qualcomm's Vice President says that "By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences."

With the strategy that Nothing used while launching its first product - the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earphones, its upcoming smartphone shall be placed right to be called the 'Flagship Killer. The Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earphones offer the specifications of a flagship product at an affordable price tag, and that is what Nothing might do with its upcoming smartphone.