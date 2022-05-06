Carl Pei's Tweet Raises Speculations On Nothing Phone (1) Launch; Details Here

Nothing Phone (1) might be launched next month. On 4 May 2022, Carl Pei might have revealed the actual launch date of the Nothing Phone (1). However, the company has not declared the launch date officially. It is not clear at the moment as to when will the company reveal its first smartphone but the tweet from Pei looks promising, COntinue reading to know more details about the Nothing Phone (1) launch date and its leaked specifications which surfaced online recently.

In reply to a Twitter user Saran Bharathi A, Carl Pei mentioned that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on "6/9 at 4:20." This might imply that the smartphone will be launched on 9 June 2022, at 04:20 PM. However, some Twitter users claim that this is just a joke being pulled off by the founder of Nothing. Nevertheless, the specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online, giving a clear look at what type of a device the Nothing Phone (1) will be.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

It looks like the complete specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 have been leaked online. For instance, the smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ content. Such a display is readily available on the mid-range smartphones out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu's official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu's official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.