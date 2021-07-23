Centre Addresses Concerns Around 5G; Counters 'false Propaganda' On Radiation, Health Risk

The Centre on Friday issued a detailed response on the controversy surrounding the 5G network in India as well as the purported radiation and health effects of the new-age technology.

During the proceedings in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Mahesh Poddar raised the question on effects of radiation from 5G technology asking whether the Government had undertaken any study related to its effects on the health of humans and other living beings. He also questioned whether the Centre had obtained any information in this regard from the global experts and asked if 5G technology was fully safe for the health of living beings.

Centre clarifies doubts on 5G network in India

Responding to the query, MoS for Communications Devusinh Chauhan avered concerns and said that radiations from mobile towers of any technology viz. 2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G which were below the safe limits- prescribed by the International Commission on NonIonizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and World Health Organization (WHO)- had no adverse health effects.

Quoting a report from the WHO on '5G mobile networks and health', the MoS said, “To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies.”

He also quoted a detailed report from the ICNIRP which has reviewed the radiofrequency EMF part of the 1998 Guidelines and said, "There is no evidence of adverse health effects at exposure levels below the restriction levels in the ICNIRP (1998) guidelines."

DoT's limits 10x more stringent: Centre

When it comes to the steps taken by the Indian government to monitor the radio waves from mobile towers, Devusinh Chauhan noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had prescribed norms for exposure limit for the Radio Frequency Field (i.e. Base Station Emissions) which were '10 times more stringent' than the safe limits prescribed by ICNIRP and recommended by WHO.

He revealed that India had also set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) in 2010 to examine the effect of Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) Radiation from Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) and mobile 2 phones and had noted that most of the laboratory studies were unable to find a direct link between exposure to radiofrequency, radiation and health.

The MoS further highlighted steps that the Centre had taken to counter the false propaganda surrounding 5G mobile networks saying, "For debunking myths being spread on 5G technology being circulated on various social media platforms/ public forums, Department of Telecommunications issued a press brief on 10th May, 2021."

Additionally, citizens who had any concerns about mobile towers emitting radio waves beyond the safety limit could request EMF measurements/testing on Tarang Sanchar portal at https://tarangsanchar.gov.in/emfportal.