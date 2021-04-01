Check Out The IOS 14.5 Release Date & Other Features Of The New Operating System

American Tech giant Apple has released its iOS 14.5 developer beta 6. One of the key features many users spotted in this was the battery recalibration system, which will soon be coming for the 2019 iPhones. The 2019 model of iPhones is the iPhone 11. This feature was rolled out after many iPhone 11 users complained of the weak battery life of the device. Here’s more about iOS 14.5.

What is the iOS 14.5 Release date?

According to a report in CNET, while Apple Inc is yet to announce an iOS 14.5 release date yet, it is expected to arrive with its final version, sometime in April 2021. For now, iOS 14.5 beta 6 is available only as a public beta. This means iPhone users can now download it from App store, but it might contain s0me bugs. Apple is still working on the update hence, it hasn’t seen a mass release yet.

A thing that many Apple users might know is that Apple doesn’t publicly announce when it is going to release a new iOS version. The iOS 14.5 developer beta 6 became available on February 1, 2021, we can expect the full update to arrive in April. Keen Apple might recall that iOS 14 was first released in September 2020. This was just ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12. Since then new versions of Apple's mobile operating system have been rolled out once a month. The new operating systems not only have new features but also bug fixes. The latest version that is iOS 14.4 came along on Jan. 26 this year.

What is the battery recalibration system all about?

Apple explained this feature in one of its support pages, “iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behaviour or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health.” It also mentioned that the battery health data is being updated in all iPhone 11 phones. You will be able to see a message about it in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. It will state, “Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks.”

