COVID-19: Google Adds Vaccine Info Panels, Hospital Availability On Maps Amid Crisis

In a bid to make COVID-19 vaccine-related information more accessible for its users, Google Search will show the latest updates on vaccine safety, efficacy and potential side effects. Further, along with testing centres, users will also be able to access the location of 23,000 vaccination centres across the nation in English and 8 other regional languages. In addition to the updates on its search panel, Google Maps have also been revamped amid the COVID-19 crisis. As per the news agency ANI report, with the latest update, Google Maps will show users hospital bed availability.

The mobile application will now show a user if a hospital has beds and access to medical oxygen which is based on crowd-sourced information. However, the data may not be accurate but it is a very convenient detail for those in dire need to get somebody among friends or family to be hospitalised. At the same time, Google Pay also has its own COVID-19 aid campaign with individuals who wish to donate to organizations that help COVID-19-influenced residents can do as such.

"You will also find information about prevention, self-care, and treatment under the Prevention and Treatment tab, in easy-to-understand language sourced from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the search giant in a blog post.

Google Assistant Sings 'Vaccine Song' To Spread Awareness

Meanwhile, Google also updated its artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant will now sing a song about getting the COVID-19 vaccination, in order to eradicate the uncertainty around the jabs, and ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ and motivate the younger generation to come forward and get their shots. First detected by Android Police, the feature has been introduced to the Android smartphones and iOS across the United States, and some of still fickle-minded about the coronavirus inoculation have described the rather short tune as ‘Cringey’.

The user, although is supposed to instruct the Google Assistant “Hey Google, single the vaccine song” in order to tune in to the latest jab melody, which the users can blast on either their phones, Home or Nest Audio smart speakers. The tune features a range of emojis as it plays. “Let's celebrate that we have the vaccine, to help us bring a change to this old routine,” the lyrics of the songs mention. It goes on, “It [vaccines] helps us build our immunities while taking care of our communities.”

Image credits: Unsplash/Pixabay