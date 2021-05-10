COVID-19: Google Assistant Sings 'Vaccine Song' To Spread Awareness, Here's How To Play

Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant will now sing a song about getting the COVID-19 vaccination, in order to eradicate the uncertainty around the jabs, and ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ and motivate Gen Z to come forward and get their shots. First detected by Android Police, the feature has been introduced to the Android smartphones and iOS across the United States, and some of still fickle-minded about the coronavirus inoculation have described the rather short tune as ‘Cringey’. The user, although is supposed to instruct the Google Assistant “Hey Google, single the vaccine song” in order to tune in to the latest jab melody, which the users can blast on either their phones, Home or Nest Audio smart speakers. The newly programmed feature also lists the option to hear the vaccination song in male- or female voice depending on one’s preference. This can be changed in the settings.

The idea behind programming the auto-tuned vaccine song is to encourage the listener to get immunized as well as spread awareness of COVID-19 vaccination by singing. The song lyrically acknowledges the world scientists and the medical fraternity for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines and is titled "The Vaccine Song”. The tune features a range of emojis as it plays. “Let's celebrate that we have the vaccine, to help us bring a change to this old routine,” the lyrics of the songs mention. It goes on, “It [vaccines] helps us build our immunities while taking care of our communities.” The song highlights the issue of the delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite availability of services and attempts to build the complacency, convenience, and confidence in the jabs.

Twitter pours reactions

Internet discovered the new tune and pure a slew of reactions on Twitter about what they thought of the ‘vaccine song’. “Android users, tell your Google Assistant 'sing the vaccine song,’” a user wrote on Twitter. “If you have Google Assistant, ask it to "sing the vaccine song". It's kind of cool,” another said. “Apparently Google assistant sings a cheeky vaccine song when asked to, but not on my phone,” meanwhile, the third said. “Since when did google assistant have a vaccine song,” the fourth asked.

