Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Smartphone Offers: Samsung, Apple, Motorola And More

Flipkart has released all smartphone deals for Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Here is a list of all the smartphone offers released by the makers on October 1.

Flipkart

Flipkart has been one of the trending topics amongst the tech community because of their Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Makers have managed to grab the attention of the users with their exciting offers and massive discounts on smartphones and electronics. Makers had promised to release smartphone offers on Flipkart on October 1 and they have certainly lived up to this promise. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 sale is supposed to go live on October 3 and it is scheduled to last till October 10. 

To help out our readers, here is a complete list of all the top smartphone offers available on the Flipkart Big billion Days sale. Keep in mind that all of these offers are available for a limited time period only. All of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 offers will stay online according to their demand for the sale. Other offers on smartwatches and electronic devices have also been released on the official Flipkart website.

Top smartphone offers on Flipkart

Apple

  • Apple iPhone SE: Rs 24,499 
  • Apple iPhone 12: Rs 70,900
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy F12: Rs 8,549
  • Samsung Galaxy F22: Rs 11,249
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Rs 16,499 
  • Samsung Galaxy F62: Rs 16,499

Motorola

  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G: Rs 18,499
  • Moto G40 Fusion: Rs 11,699
  • Moto G60: Rs 14,499

Realme

  • Realme C11 2021: Rs 5,849 
  • Realme C20: Rs 6,299 
  • Realme Narzo 50i: Rs 6,299 
  • Realme Narzo 50A: Rs 9,674
  • Realme 8i: Rs 10,799 
  • Realme 8: Rs 13,999 
  • Realme Narzo 30:Rs 10,799 
  • Realme GT 5G: Rs 32,999 
  • Realme GT Master Edition 5G: Rs 17,499 

Infinix

  • Infinix Smart 5: Rs 6,299 
  • Infinix Smart 5A; Rs 5,849 
  • Infinix Hot 10 Play: Rs 7,199
  • Infinix Hot 11s: Rs 9,899 
  • Infinix Hot 10s: Rs 8,549 

Poco

  • Poco M3: Rs 8,549
  • Poco C3: Rs 6,299
  • Poco M2 Pro: Rs 10,799 
  • Poco X3 Pro: Rs 14,999

Others

  • Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Rs 7,199
  • Micromax In Note 1:  Rs 8,549
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G: Rs 32,990
  • Google Pixel 4a: Rs 24,499 
  • ASUS ROG Phone 3: Rs 31,999 

Top Smartwatch deals on Flipkart 

  • AmazFit T-Rex: Rs 5,999 
  • Bip U: Rs 3,499 
  • GTS 2e: Rs 7,999 
  • GTS: Rs 4,999 
  • GTR 2 sport: Rs 11,999.
  • T-Rex Pro: Rs 11,999 

