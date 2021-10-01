Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Smartphone Offers: Samsung, Apple, Motorola And More

Flipkart has been one of the trending topics amongst the tech community because of their Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Makers have managed to grab the attention of the users with their exciting offers and massive discounts on smartphones and electronics. Makers had promised to release smartphone offers on Flipkart on October 1 and they have certainly lived up to this promise. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 sale is supposed to go live on October 3 and it is scheduled to last till October 10.

To help out our readers, here is a complete list of all the top smartphone offers available on the Flipkart Big billion Days sale. Keep in mind that all of these offers are available for a limited time period only. All of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 offers will stay online according to their demand for the sale. Other offers on smartwatches and electronic devices have also been released on the official Flipkart website.

Top smartphone offers on Flipkart

Apple

Apple iPhone SE: Rs 24,499

Apple iPhone 12: Rs 70,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F12: Rs 8,549

Samsung Galaxy F22: Rs 11,249

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy F62: Rs 16,499

Motorola

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G: Rs 18,499

Moto G40 Fusion: Rs 11,699

Moto G60: Rs 14,499

Realme

Realme C11 2021: Rs 5,849

Realme C20: Rs 6,299

Realme Narzo 50i: Rs 6,299

Realme Narzo 50A: Rs 9,674

Realme 8i: Rs 10,799

Realme 8: Rs 13,999

Realme Narzo 30:Rs 10,799

Realme GT 5G: Rs 32,999

Realme GT Master Edition 5G: Rs 17,499

Infinix

Infinix Smart 5: Rs 6,299

Infinix Smart 5A; Rs 5,849

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Rs 7,199

Infinix Hot 11s: Rs 9,899

Infinix Hot 10s: Rs 8,549

Poco

Poco M3: Rs 8,549

Poco C3: Rs 6,299

Poco M2 Pro: Rs 10,799

Poco X3 Pro: Rs 14,999

Others

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Rs 7,199

Micromax In Note 1: Rs 8,549

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G: Rs 32,990

Google Pixel 4a: Rs 24,499

ASUS ROG Phone 3: Rs 31,999

Top Smartwatch deals on Flipkart

AmazFit T-Rex: Rs 5,999

Bip U: Rs 3,499

GTS 2e: Rs 7,999

GTS: Rs 4,999

GTR 2 sport: Rs 11,999.

T-Rex Pro: Rs 11,999

