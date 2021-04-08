Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Here's A List Of Some Popular Mobile Deals

Flipkart has certainly managed to come up with some of the most interesting offers for smartphones. At a time where a smartphone is a total must, the users have been given a number of different Flipkart mobile offers that are a total steal. So to help you guys out, we have managed to list some of the most popular mobile offers today that are live on Flipkart. They are going to be live from April 7 to April 11. Read more to know about Flipkart mobile Bonanza sale.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

Samsung Galaxy F41

Flipkart has listed some of the most exciting offers on some of its bestseller phones. Samsung’s F41 certainly happens to be one of those phones and its current selling price is totally a steal. 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB, 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery, Exynos 9611 Processor and Super AMOLED Display are some of the features this phone provides. Seeing a massive 25% drop in its price that takes it down to â‚¹14,999. But this deal might not be available for a long time now thus hop on the Flipkart website and make the most of these Flipkart mobile offers.

iPhone sale

Flipkart has managed to offer a lot of discounts on different iPhones available. Currently, the biggest discount that is available on an iPhone is their 11 and XR. The users can buy the phone at a discounted price of â‚¹46,999 and â‚¹39,999 respectively. The makers have also managed to list a number of discounts on their latest iPhones including the iPhone 12 as well as the iPhone 12 mini. Apart from Apple, three are also a number of deals on different smartphone brands. Here are some more deals listed on Flipkart mobile Bonanza sale.

Poco M20 Pro

Flipkart has certainly managed to list a number of phones on their latest sale. They have managed to list the lowest price ever of this popular phone. The users get a 25% discount on its original price of â‚¹19,999 and can buy it for â‚¹14,999. The phone has got some useful features including 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB, 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display, 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh, Lithium-ion Polymer Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor and 1 Year for Handset, 6 Months for Accessories warranty.

Promo Image Source: Flipkart Website