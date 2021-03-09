Flipkart Offers Today: Check Out Some Of The Best Smartphone Offers Right Here

Flipkart has certainly managed to come up with some of the most interesting offers for smartphones. In a time where a smartphone is a total must, the users have been given a number of different Flipkart mobile offers that is a total steal. So to help you guys out, we have managed to list some of the most popular mobile offers today that are live on Flipkart. Read more to know about Flipkart offers today.

Flipkart Offers today

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Flipkart has managed to give a great discount on one of their bestseller phones today. The users can now log on to the Flipkart app and get this smartphone at a price of â‚¹13,999 rather than â‚¹16,999. Some of the most useful features of the phone include 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB, 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ Display, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery and MediaTek Helio G95 Processor. Thus going for this phone is a must if you are looking for a reliable and popular smartphone.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F41

Flipkart has also listed some of the most exciting offers on some of its bestseller phones. Samsung’s F41 certainly happens to be one of those phones and its current selling price is totally a steal. 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB, 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery, Exynos 9611 Processor and Super AMOLED Display are some of the features this phone provides. Seeing a massive 20% drop in its price is certainly a great deal for all the users. But this deal might not be available for a long time now thus hop on the Flipkart website and make the most of these Flipkart mobile offers.

IQOO 3

Flipkart has managed to give a whopping 34% discount on this smartphone which is never seen before. From â‚¹37,990, the popular online shopping site offers its users a price of â‚¹24,990 wh9ch has never happened before. The phone has some of the most useful specifications including 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM, 16.36 cm (6.44 inch) Full HD+ Display, 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 4440 mAh Li-ion Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Monster Touch Buttons, 55 W Super Flash Charge and Super AMOLED Display.