Flipkart's Black Friday Sale 2021: Check Best Deals Available On Flagship Smartphones

Flipkart is offering exclusive deals and discounts on smartphones during the Mobiles Black Friday Sale on the platform. The Mobiles Black Friday Sale 2021 will be live till November 30, 2021. Those who are planning to invest in a decent smartphone shall look for the best deals on the platform. Since the Covid-19 pandemic compelled everyone to works and learn from their houses, smartphones have become more than just a tool for communication.

During the sale, flagship smartphones such as the Vivo X70 Pro, Oppo Reno6, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, vanilla iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available at discounted prices. Offers on flagship smartphones include 10% off on HDFC Bank credit cards, additional monetary discounts on Debit and Credit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank Credit Card and other offers depending upon products.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2021 - Best deals on smartphones

Realme GT Master Edition (128GB) is currently available for Rs. Rs. 25,999 (down from the original price of Rs. 26,999). There is a 10% off on purchasing the product via HDFC Bank credit cards (limited up to Rs. 750), additionally, there is an Rs. 4,000 off on ordering via credit or debit cards and up to 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank cards.

Oppo Reno6 5G (128GB) is currently available at Rs. 29,990 (down from the original price of Rs. 35,990). There is an additional 10% discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, on Kotak cards and on Bank of Baroda cards.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (128GB) is currently available at Rs. 34,999 (down from the original price of Rs. 45,999). Additionally offers on the product include a 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Vivo X70 Pro (128GB) is currently available for Rs. 46,990 (down from the original price of Rs. 51,990). Additionally, discounts on the product include Rs. 3,600 discount on ICICI, Citi and Kotak credit card, and credit and debit card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) model is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 59,999 (down from the original price of Rs. 65,900). Along with the discount, there is an additional Rs. 2,000 off on making purchases through debit and credit cards.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD