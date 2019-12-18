Samsung Galaxy A51 With Galaxy Note 10-like Punch Hole May Launch Soon In India 

Samsung Galaxy A51 India support page has gone live hinting at the phone’s imminent launch in the country. The Galaxy A51 was recently launched alongside a more powerful Galaxy A71 and is already a go in select markets like Vietnam. The support page only mentions the phone’s model number, which is SM-A515F/DSN, without any launch timeline or spec information. We already know the Galaxy A51’s full hardware specifics, and rumour has it that Samsung may launch it in India sometime in late December or early January next year.

The unique selling point of the Galaxy A51 is its Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display cutout, which is a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone. The Galaxy A51 also comes with quad rear cameras arranged in an L-shaped fashion, which is also a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone. Both these aspects make the Galaxy A51 stand out from competition as well as Samsung’s previous Galaxy A phones.

Speaking of core specs, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ or full-HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable.

The dual-SIM Galaxy A51 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy A51 comes with quad rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP camera.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 7,990,000 which roughly translates to Rs 24,500. Potential buyers will be able to buy the phone from December 27 with pre-orders already open.

Samsung is yet to announce pricing and availability of the Galaxy A71 for global markets. It isn't known if this smartphone will make its way to India anytime soon at this point of time.

