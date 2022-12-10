Gmail Down Across Globe, Million Users Affected; Both App And Desktop Version Disrupted

Google's email service Gmail has been facing service disruption since 7.30 pm Saturday, according to the company's dashboard. Several users on social media also complained about outage of their Gmail service.

Gmail initially failed to deliver messages but engineers of the company restored the services for mail delivery around 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

"We are experiencing an issue with Gmail. Users may experience delays in email delivery. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We will provide an update by Saturday, 2022-12-10 08:30 US/Pacific with current details," Google dashboard said at 3.35 PM UTC, which is around 9 PM IST.

Around 9.45 PM IST, Google gave an update that mitigation is currently underway and email delivery is no longer failing.

"However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours. We will provide more information by Saturday, 2022-12-10 10:00 PT," the dashboard said.