Google Announces Android 12 Go Edition To Be Released Next Year; Here Are The New Features

Android is presumably the most popular smartphone operating system in the world. There are several companies that either use stock Android in their smartphones or create a custom skin that runs on top of the operating system. However, as comprehensive and advanced Android is, it might overwhelm entry-level smartphones that are built for users with a tight budget. Keeping this in mind, Google launched a lighter version of the main operating system - Android Go - in 2017. Now, Google has announced the latest version of the light OS-- Android 12 Go Edition.

On its official blog, Google says that "with the recent release of Android 12 (Go edition), we’re building on what you care about — creating a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience than ever before. We’re also making these phones more accessible by improving features for multilingual users and introducing new ones that keep data costs in mind."

Additionally, Google informed that the Android 12 Go Edition will be available on smartphones in 2022.

New features in the Android 12 Go Edition