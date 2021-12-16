Google Announces Android 12 Go Edition To Be Released Next Year; Here Are The New Features

Android is presumably the most popular smartphone operating system in the world. There are several companies that either use stock Android in their smartphones or create a custom skin that runs on top of the operating system. However, as comprehensive and advanced Android is, it might overwhelm entry-level smartphones that are built for users with a tight budget. Keeping this in mind, Google launched a lighter version of the main operating system - Android Go - in 2017. Now, Google has announced the latest version of the light OS-- Android 12 Go Edition.
On its official blog, Google says that "with the recent release of Android 12 (Go edition), we’re building on what you care about — creating a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience than ever before. We’re also making these phones more accessible by improving features for multilingual users and introducing new ones that keep data costs in mind."
Additionally, Google informed that the Android 12 Go Edition will be available on smartphones in 2022.
New features in the Android 12 Go Edition
- Faster app launches: Applications on Android 12 Go Edition will load up to 30% faster, along with smoother animations. The fast loading of applications also means that users will have to spend lesser time waiting for an application to open. Google has also created a SplashScreen API that allows developers to provide a smooth experience as users launch the apps.
- Longer battery life: Android 12 Go Edition will save battery life and storage by putting dormant applications in hibernation. Additionally, the new Files Go applications will allow users to recover their files within 30 days of deletion, helping users in organising the available space on their smartphones.
- Easier app sharing: The newer Android 12 Go Edition will allow users to share applications with devices located nearby, directly via Google Play and Nearby Share.
- Simple device sharing: Android 12 Go Edition will enable easy device sharing with family members or friends with the help of multiple user profiles that can be accessed via the lock screen. Users will be able to switch to a guest profile before sharing their smartphone, which will be password protected. Once the need to share one's device is over, users will be able to switch back to their normal profile.
- More privacy control: The Android 12 Go Edition is getting the privacy dashboard that was previously present in Pixel smartphones running on Android 12. Additionally, the OS will also inform users as and when any application is using the smartphone's resources such as the camera or the microphone.
- Intelligent features: The recent applications screen in the Android 12 Go Edition will help users to listen to the news and translate the on-screen content into the user's preferred language.